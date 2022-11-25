Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $6.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 40,854 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSMX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth $92,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

