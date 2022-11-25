Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.60

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.60 and last traded at $99.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $899.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the second quarter valued at $3,244,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

