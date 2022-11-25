Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €43.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €52.58 ($53.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.99. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

