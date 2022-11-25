Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $103.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,391 shares of company stock worth $94,263,463. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 105.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

