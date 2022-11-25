Barclays Boosts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Price Target to €23.50

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €22.50 ($22.96) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SWDAF opened at $25.86 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

