Barclays Lowers RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 2,750

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 2,750 ($32.52) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($26.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,872.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,025.17. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,716 ($43.94).

Insider Transactions at RHI Magnesita

About RHI Magnesita

In related news, insider John Ramsay bought 2,760 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($23.24) per share, with a total value of £54,234 ($64,129.12).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

