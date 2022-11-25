BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE opened at $47.66 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

