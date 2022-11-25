Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. 165,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

