Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $925,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.