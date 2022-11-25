Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

