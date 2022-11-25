Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 263,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.8% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 838,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

