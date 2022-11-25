Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 0.9% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,377. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

