Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Sulieman Ravell Acquires 49,988 Shares of Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Rating) insider Sulieman Ravell bought 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$11,497.24 ($7,614.07).
Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Sulieman Ravell bought 12 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$2.00 ($1.33).
- On Monday, October 24th, Sulieman Ravell bought 100,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($15,231.79).
Benjamin Hornigold Stock Performance
About Benjamin Hornigold
See Also
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hornigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hornigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.