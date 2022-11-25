Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

