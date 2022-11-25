BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $612.96

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 612.96 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 682 ($8.06). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 675 ($7.98), with a volume of 439,743 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,522.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 614.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 621.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 483.33%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

