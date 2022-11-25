Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 479,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Qualtrics International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 3,948.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,458 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.69. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

