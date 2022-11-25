Bloom Tree Partners LLC Sells 36,999 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,999 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 4.6% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

APO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

