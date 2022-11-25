Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,454,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,390,770.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 91,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$15.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Stories

