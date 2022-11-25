Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004169 BTC on exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $118.62 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,931,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,931,801.17851937 with 156,528,442.90436688 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.65499921 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,646,866.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

