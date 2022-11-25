Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $7,812,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

