Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.31. 10,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 120,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Boqii Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii

Boqii Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

