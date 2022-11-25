Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.31. 10,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 120,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Boqii Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii
Boqii Company Profile
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boqii (BQ)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.