Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.71. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Boralex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

