Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Properties by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 24.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

