Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.
