BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

BOX opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.