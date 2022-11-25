Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brinker International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.