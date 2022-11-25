Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $141.00

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

LSI opened at $106.24 on Friday. Life Storage has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.