Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $36.00

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 3.8 %

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

