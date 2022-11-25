Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $51.83

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.03.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

