Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $58.33

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

