Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $81.69

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

