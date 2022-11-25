Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $201.80. 36,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

