Brooklyn FI LLC Has $261,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,603. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

