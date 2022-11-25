Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 24,472 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

