Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 862 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. 55,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.