Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,380 at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Burberry Group stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

