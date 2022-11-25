BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.29

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 92748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYDDF. DZ Bank raised BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

BYD ( OTCMKTS:BYDDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

