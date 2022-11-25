Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.04 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,057,137 shares trading hands.

Byotrol Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £9.94 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Sedwell purchased 113,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,017.06).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

