Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,480 shares of company stock valued at $38,877,986. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

