Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 474,640 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,811.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.