Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.90. 27,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

