Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 255.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

