Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
