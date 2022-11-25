Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz Sells 11,164 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $11,833.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 17,059,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,299. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Get Canoo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

About Canoo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canoo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canoo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.