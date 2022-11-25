Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz Sells 11,164 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $11,833.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 17,059,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,299. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $13.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Canoo
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
Further Reading
