Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 326,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,432,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.