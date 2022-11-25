Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

