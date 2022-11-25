Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

