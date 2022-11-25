Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

