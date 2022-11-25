Capital Analysts LLC Buys 10,672 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

