Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.