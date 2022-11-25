Capital Analysts LLC Buys 790 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

